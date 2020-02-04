Back to top
Inverse Leverage S&P 500 & U.S. Treasury: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks witnessed extremely rough trading on coronavirus scare. Among the top ETFs, investors saw (SPY - Free Report) shed 1.8%, (DIA - Free Report) lose 2.1%, and (QQQ - Free Report) move 1.6% lower on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
S: Volume 2.77 Times Average
This inverse leveraged S&P 500 ETF was in the spotlight as around 18.39 million shares moved hands compared with an average 6.63 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SPXS gained 5.5% in the last session.
The movement can largely be credited to the broader market slump due to the rising fear about coronavirus. SPXS has gained 0.5% in a month’s time.
(IEF - Free Report) : Volume 2.88 Times Average
This U.S. treasury bond ETF was under the microscope as 9.75 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 3.39 million shares and came as IEF gained 0.5% in the trading session. The big move was largely the result of a safe-haven rally. IEF has added 2.3% over the past month.
