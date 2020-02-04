Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.
That is because Group 1 Automotive is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for GPI in this report.
In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at $2.82 per share for GPI, compared to the broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for GPI, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +2.17% heading into earnings season.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Why is this Important?
Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Group 1 Automotive, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.
