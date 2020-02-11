Back to top

Company News for Feb 10, 2020

  • Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE - Free Report) jumped 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.28 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27
  • Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB - Free Report) dropped 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.47 per share failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48
  • Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI - Free Report) rose 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.23 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20
  • Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) rose 3.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.87 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83

