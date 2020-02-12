Back to top

Company News for Feb 11, 2020

  • Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR - Free Report) rose 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.75 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73
  • Shares of CNA Financial Corporation (CNA - Free Report) jumped 8.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.97 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91
  • Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA - Free Report) plunged 10.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.28 per share, that failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43
  • Shares of Allergan plc (AGN - Free Report) rose 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $5.22 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61

