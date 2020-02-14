New Strong Sell Stocks for February 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arkema S.A. (ARKAY - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals and advanced materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB - Free Report) is a producer and distributor of medical cannabis products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) is a manager of oil and natural gas mineral assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
The Brink's Company (BCO - Free Report) is a provider of transportation, cash management and other security-related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a retailer of women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.
