Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 18, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (AYX - Free Report) surged 9.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35 cents.
  • Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) gained 9.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents.
  • Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) declined 6% after the company’s fourth-quarter 2019 total revenues fell 7.2% year over year to $552.5 million.
  • Shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS - Free Report) declined 7.9% after the company announced plans to reduce the size of its investment banking division.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (RBS) - free report >>

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - free report >>

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) - free report >>

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance medical