Company News for Feb 20, 2020

  • Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN - Free Report) shares jumped 6.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00.
  • Analog Devices Inc. (ADI - Free Report) climbed 4.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00.
  • Shares of Genuine Parts Co. (GPC - Free Report) gained 2.7% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.35, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31.
  • Devon Energy Corp. (DVN - Free Report) surged 2.5% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29.

