New Strong Sell Stocks for February 21st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arkema S.A. (ARKAY - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals and advanced materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Atlantica Yield plc (AY - Free Report) is an owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY - Free Report) is a developer of products, systems and services for customers across a variety of industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY - Free Report) is a provider of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) is a manufacturer of electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.