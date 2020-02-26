Back to top
Coronavirus Infects Global Markets: Discounted Valuations Create Opportunity
In this video, I will discuss some of my expectations for the escalating coronavirus anxiety and its effect on the financial markets. Federal authorities in the US are now saying they expect the coronavirus to become widespread in the US, and this has caused the markets to further sell-off. All the major US equity indexes have lost over 5% in the last two trading days, and a further slide could be on the horizon of this richly valued equity market. I present 3 of my favorite stocks (NVDA - Free Report) , (MSFT - Free Report) , (SE - Free Report) and good entry points for each.
