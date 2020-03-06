Back to top

Company News for Mar 6, 2020

  • Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) dropped 6% after HP Inc. rejected a raised takeover bid of about $35 billion
  • Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) rose 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 52 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents
  • Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) soared nearly 27% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 41 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents
  • Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI - Free Report) rose 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents

