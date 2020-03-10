Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Civeo Corporation (CVEO - Free Report) is a provider of hospitality services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC - Free Report) is an information services and analytics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Covetrus, Inc. (CVET - Free Report) is an animal-health technology and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM - Free Report) is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars and other vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 9th
