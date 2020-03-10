Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO - Free Report) is a provider of hospitality services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC - Free Report) is an information services and analytics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Covetrus, Inc. (CVET - Free Report) is an animal-health technology and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM - Free Report) is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars and other vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) - free report >>

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) - free report >>

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) - free report >>

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) - free report >>

Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers consumer-discretionary medical