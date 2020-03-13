Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 13, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. surged 9.1% after the company announced launch of new AI platform for vaccine and drug development which targets coronavirus, SARS and MERS.
  • Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. gained 10% after the company reported it has booked orders worth $22.6 million for its N-95 mask from Jan 27-Mar 11.
  • Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) lost 34.7% after the company reported Q4 earnings loss of $0.48 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.45.
  • Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO - Free Report) declined 18.8% after the company reported revenues of $157.10 million for Q4 2019, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.14%.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) - free report >>

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) - free report >>

Published in

medical retail