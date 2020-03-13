New Strong Sell Stocks for March 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) is a manufacturer of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
ADT Inc. (ADT - Free Report) is a provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU - Free Report) is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG - Free Report) is engaged in exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) is engaged in extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
