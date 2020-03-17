Back to top
In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) - free report >>
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.6%
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 32.5% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of three increases and two decreases over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Price
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. price | Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the REIT and Equity Trust – Other space is Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Is HST going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>