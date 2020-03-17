Regions Financial Corporation (RF - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 39.7% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
Regions Financial currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.
A better-ranked stock in the Banks – Southeast industry is Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Regions Financial (RF) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.5% Higher
A better-ranked stock in the Banks – Southeast industry is Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
