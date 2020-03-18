Back to top

Company News for Mar 18, 2020

  • Shares of Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE - Free Report) surged 6.6% after signing a deal with BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) for developing a potential coronavirus vaccine.
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN - Free Report) rallied 11.3% after the company declared identification of antibodies that could potentially treat COVID-19.
  • Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.'s (DNKN - Free Report) shares tumbled 6.7% after it hinted to restricted service to drive-through, carryout and delivery as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
  • Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) climbed 6.1% after shipping the first batch of coronavirus tests and the company's decision to produce 5 million tests a week by April.

Published in

medical retail