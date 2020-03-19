51job (JOBS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.6% in Session

51job, Inc.
(JOBS - Free Report
) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rises nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 14.7% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
51job currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP
is 0.00%.
51job, Inc. Price
51job currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the broader Consumer Staples sector is SunOpta Inc. (STKL - Free Report
) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
