Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) is a provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional and individual customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) is a provider of dispensing, sealing and packaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Aptiv PLC(APTV - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of vehicle components and provider of electrical, electronic and safety technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM - Free Report) acquires and explores mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) is a provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional and individual customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) is a provider of dispensing, sealing and packaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Aptiv PLC(APTV - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of vehicle components and provider of electrical, electronic and safety technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM - Free Report) acquires and explores mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.