Antero Midstream (AM) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.6%

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 57.2% in the past one-month time frame.
 
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
 
Antero Midstream currently has a Zacks Rank # #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
 
A better-ranked stock in the Oils-Energy sector is Renewable Energy Group (REGI - Free Report) holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

 

