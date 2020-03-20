Back to top

Company News for Mar 20, 2020

  • Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F - Free Report) declined 0.7% following the company's decision to suspend dividend and withdraw 2020 outlook. 
  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) plunged 11.7% following news that the company will ground about half of its fleet soon.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL - Free Report) shares surged 7.5% after the company decided to make its vessels available as temporary hospitals owing to coronavirus outbreak.
  • Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) jumped 11.4% after the company decided to hire 10,000 employees to meet growing demand for takeout or delivered food.

