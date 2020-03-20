Back to top
Image: Bigstock
General Motors (GM) Soars: Stock Adds 5.4% in Session
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company, as the stock is down 49.3% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
General Motors currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.
A better-ranked stock in the Automotive - Domestic industry is Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
