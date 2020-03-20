Back to top
VEREIT (VER) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.7%
VEREIT Inc. (VER - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company, as the stock is now down 54.8% in the past one-month time frame.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged for the company, over the past few weeks. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
VEREIT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.
A better-ranked stock in the REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry is Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
