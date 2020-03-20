Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Amazon.com (AMZN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AMZN and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Amazon.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 216 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 4.16% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AMZN has moved about 1.79% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -16.31% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amazon.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, AMZN belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.59% so far this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track AMZN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.
Image: Bigstock
Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
