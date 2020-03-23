OPKO's BioReference Laboratories Offers COVID-19 Testing

OPKO Health, Inc.
(
OPK - Free Report
) recently announced that its subsidiary — BioReference Laboratories — has collaborated with the state of New Jersey to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) testing across the state.
Notably, BioReference Laboratories will initially provide testing for facilities at Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Ocean and Union Counties.
For investors’ notice, BioReference Laboratories provides the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring and treatment of diseases. Hence, the latest move is likely to boost OPKO’s foothold in the global infectious disease diagnostics market.
More on the News
It is encouraging to note that given the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, OPKO’s BioReference Laboratories is currently accepting specimens for COVID-19 testing from healthcare providers, clinics and health systems throughout the United States.
Moreover, BioReference Laboratories also awaits an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 test from the FDA.
Market Prospects
A
report by MarketsandMarkets
projects the global infectious disease diagnostics market to reach a worth of $19.35 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Hence, the latest development has been a well-timed one for OPKO.
COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the world. Notably, the United States is currently witnessing 35,070 cases, with the death toll rising to 458.
Given this grim backdrop, U.S. MedTech players are trying to ramp up testing to check the spread of the pandemic.
VIDEO
For instance, Becton, Dickinson and Company (
BDX - Free Report
) has recently announced the submission of EUA requests to the FDA for diagnostic tests. Notably, the tests, if authorized, would increase the potential capacity for COVID-19 screening by 1,000 per day. That’s not all. The company has also announced the receipt of the CE mark for the VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 real-time test adapted for the BD MAX System. Notably, the test, used to detect COVID-19, is now available to clinical laboratories.
Further, PRAH Health Sciences (
PRAH - Free Report
) recently announced the commercial availability of the COVID-19 Monitoring Program, a mobile app that allows employers, payers, providers and health systems to track the health and wellbeing of individuals.
Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 44.4% compared with the
industry
’s 24.9% decline.
A Key Pick
A better-ranked stock in the broader medical space is Stryker Corporation (
SYK - Free Report
) .
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Image: Bigstock
OPKO's BioReference Laboratories Offers COVID-19 Testing
See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>