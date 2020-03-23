Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q1 Earnings

Carnival Corporation
) is likely to witness a year-over-year earnings decline while reporting first-quarter fiscal 2020 results. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 21.6%. Further, it came up with average trailing four-quarter beat of 11.3%.
How Are Estimates Trending?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter is pegged at 23 cents. This indicates a 53.1% decrease from 49 cents registered in the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected at $4,665 million, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the year-earlier reported figure.
Carnival Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Factors at Play
Soft Passenger Tickets revenues amid the coronavirus outbreak might have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $3,163 million, implying a 1.1% dip from the year-ago reported figure. Moreover, due to the coronavirus outbreak, increased cancellations are likely to affect results.
In the event that the company has to suspend all its operations in Asia through April end, the action might take a toll of 55-65 cents per share on its fiscal 2020 financial performance including guest compensation. However, the company’s Onboard and Other segment are likely to have favored the company’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segmental revenues stands at $1,474 million, hinting at 1.9% growth from the prior-year reported figure.
However, higher net cruise costs might have been a persistent concern. During the fiscal first quarter of fiscal 2020, net cruise costs (excluding fuel) per ALBD are expected to have risen 2.9% from the prior-year quarter in constant currency. Moreover, currency headwind along with macroeconomic issues in key operating regions is likely to have a bearing on results.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Carnival this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP
and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter
.
