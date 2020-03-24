Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 24, 2020

  • Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) jumped 12.5% after the company’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner reported that supply chains were up and running in China
  • Shares of PG&E Corporation (PCG - Free Report) rose 12.5% after the company announced that it has entered into a plea agreement and settlement with California to resolve the criminal prosecution in connection to the 2018 camp fire
  • Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. jumped 27.9% after the company reported partnership agreement with Ralph's Market to expand into grocery delivery
  • Shares of AC Immune SA (ACIU - Free Report) rose 13.5% after the company received a second milestone payment of CHF 10 million from Eli Lilly

