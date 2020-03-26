Back to top
In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
SPDR-SP 500 TR (SPY) - free report >>
INVESCO-QQQ TS (QQQ) - free report >>
SPDR-DJ IND AVG (DIA) - free report >>
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
SPDR-SP 500 TR (SPY) - free report >>
INVESCO-QQQ TS (QQQ) - free report >>
SPDR-DJ IND AVG (DIA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Dow Jones & All-World: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were mixed thanks to the mammoth U.S. stimulus bill. Among the top ETFs, investors saw (SPY - Free Report) gain 1.5%, (DIA - Free Report) advance 2.6%, and (QQQ - Free Report) move 0.7% lower on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
(DIA - Free Report) : Volume 3.02 Times Average
This Dow Jones ETF was in the spotlight as around 17.40 million shares moved hands compared with an average 5.76 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DIA gained about 2.6% in the last session. The movement can largely be credited to the recent upsurge in the Dow Jones thanks to the U.S. stimulus bill. DIA has shed 21.7% in a month’s time.
(ACWI - Free Report) : Volume 3.43 Times Average
This all-world ETF was under the microscope as 14.62 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 4.26 million shares and came as ACWI added more than 2.7% in the trading session. ACWI has lost about 20.2% over the past month.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>