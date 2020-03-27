Back to top

Henry Schein (HSIC) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.1%

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 15.2% in the past one-month time frame.
 
The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
 
Henry Schein currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.
 
A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Dental Supplies industry is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
 
