Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH - Free Report) is a hotel franchisor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) manufactures and processes various steel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE - Free Report) provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.3% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 27th
