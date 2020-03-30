Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB - Free Report) provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) is an online travel and related services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 30 days.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) designs and markets women's and men's apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 30th
