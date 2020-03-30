Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 30, 2020

  • Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON - Free Report) jumped 30.9% after the company reported purchase of US marketing rights for pediatric orphan drug Alkindi Sprinkle
  • Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC - Free Report) rose 13.4% after announced that it will be producing medical-grade face shields for health care workers amidst the coronavirus outbreak
  • Share of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS - Free Report) dropped 34.3% after the company announced plans to voluntarily withdraw from NYSE and deregister with the SEC
  • Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. jumped 91.8% after the company said it has won a $45 million contract for its biometric software and hardware solutions
     

