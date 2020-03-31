Back to top
In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Tessera Holding Corporation (XPER) - free report >>
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Tessera Holding Corporation (XPER) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
GreenSky (GSKY) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.8% in Session
GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 47.9% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
GreenSky currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
GreenSky, Inc. Price
GreenSky, Inc. price | GreenSky, Inc. Quote
Investors interested in the Technology Services industry may consider Xperi Corporation (XPER - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>