Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) is the operator of a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS - Free Report) is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV - Free Report) is a provider of commercial landscaping services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) - free report >>

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) - free report >>

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) - free report >>

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) - free report >>

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail