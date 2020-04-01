Back to top

Company News for Mar 31, 2020

  • Shares of SuperCom Ltd. surged more than 100% after the company said it has shipped Coronavirus quarantine compliance technology for an urgent pilot.
  • Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) gained 52.3% after CEO Edward Pesicka told CNBC on Mar 27 that the healthcare solutions company was expanding capacity to meet the demand for personal protective equipment.
  • Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. gained 6.3% after the company received $5.6 million purchase order from the US Air Force for T-38 aircraft modification kits.
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN - Free Report) rose 5.2% after the company announced, along with Sanofi SAthat the first patient in a global clinical trial which was testing Kevzara as a therapy for patients hospitalized with severe cases of Coronavirus, has been treated.

