Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 1, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA - Free Report) surged 26.7% after the company reported “early evidence of treatment response” with mavrilimumab in six patients suffering from severe coronavirus pneumonia and hyper-inflammation.
  • Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. gained 27.8% after the clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company announced topline data in follow-on dry eye pilot study.
  • Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV - Free Report) gained1.1% after the company announced collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate that targeted Coronavirus, SARS and MERS.
  • Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES - Free Report) fell12.8% after the company announced plans to lay off about 84 of its 108 employees effective Mar 31.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) - free report >>

VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV) - free report >>

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) - free report >>

Published in

medical