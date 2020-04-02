Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.3% downward over the last 30 days.

RH (RH - Free Report) operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB - Free Report) is a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.

construction finance industrial-products semiconductor travel-leisure