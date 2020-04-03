Back to top

Why Did Shares of Luckin' Coffee (LK) Crater 80% Today?

On Thursday, China-based coffee chain Luckin’ Coffee (LK - Free Report) disclosed an internal investigation that found that its COO, Jian Liu, fabricated 2019 sales numbers by roughly 2.2 billion yuan ($310 million).

Liu and several employees that reported to him have now been suspended

Luckin’ was founded in 2017, and had hoped to overtake Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) as China’s number one coffee chain.

LK went public last May, raising $561 million in its IPO. Shares peaked at $51.38 in January, but hit an all-time low of $4.90 a share Thursday morning; shares crashed 80% in pre-market trading. Just today, Luckin’ has lost almost $5 billion in market value.

