Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 3, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT - Free Report) surged 17.7% after the company received Health Canada authorization to fast track FDA registration for commercialization of plant-based hand sanitizers.
  • Shares of Biomerica, Inc. gained 1% after the medical diagnostic products manufacturer announced it has signed 2 definitive agreements with Mount Sinai Medical School in New York to scale-up a laboratory version serological test for coronavirus.
  • Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK - Free Report) lost 75.6% after the coffeemaker withdrew previous financial statements and admitted its COO was involved in fabricating transactions over the past year.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA - Free Report) declined 6.3% after the pharmacy-led health and well-being company said it would hold off on providing guidance until the next earnings report.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) - free report >>

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) - free report >>

Luckin Coffee Inc. Sponsored ADR (LK) - free report >>

Published in

medical retail