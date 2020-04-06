Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 6, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS - Free Report) tumbled 3.3%  after the company decided to postpone film releases till July and furlough some U.S. employees this month due to coronavirus outbreak.
  • Shares of Under Armour Inc. (UAA - Free Report) climbed 5.5% following news that t will pursue restructuring plans for which decision were taken before the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
  • Cummins Inc.'s (CMI - Free Report) shares decreased 0.4% after the company decided to cut salaries of all U.S. employees including the CEO to reduce costs owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F - Free Report) tanked 2.8% after the company extended the temporary suspension period up to May 4 at most of its European manufacturing sites.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Cummins Inc. (CMI) - free report >>

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary