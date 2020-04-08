Back to top
In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Carnival Corporation (CCL) - free report >>
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Carnival Corporation (CCL) - free report >>
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
Why is Carnival (CCL) Stock Skyrocketing Today?
Shares of cruise giant Carnival Corp. (CCL - Free Report) are soaring on Tuesday, up 18.5% in midday trading. The company is extending Monday’s double-digit gain after Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund disclosed a 43.5 million-share, or 8.2%, stake.
The coronavirus pandemic has deeply impacted the global travel industry, especially cruise lines; Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) , and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) have all suspended their operations because of the outbreak.
Carnival has been on the hunt for liquidity as a result. It fully drew down its $3 billion revolving credit facility on March 13, and recently announced it raised $6 billion in a mix of debt and equity.
CCL has plummeted over 76% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is down about 20% in comparison.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>