Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 76.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 30 days.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG - Free Report) designs and produces various engineered components and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 76.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 30 days.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG - Free Report) designs and produces various engineered components and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.