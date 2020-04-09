Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC - Free Report) is a designer of a wide range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Ashford Inc. (AINC - Free Report) is an asset management firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 55.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB - Free Report) is a provider of various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12% downward over the last 30 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) is a homebuilder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 61.1% downward over the last 30 days.

