Company News for Apr 13, 2020

  • Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) rose 3.4% after the company reported that it has added more than 50 million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service.
  • Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS - Free Report) rose 3.9% after the company said that it will rehire 900 workers to manufacture protective gear.
  • Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS - Free Report) jumped 90.4% after the company disclosed a long-term contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for EQT.
  • Shares of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) soared 18.8% after JANA Partners agreed to support both company nominees at 2020 Bloomin' Brands Annual Meeting.

