Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM - Free Report) develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE - Free Report) designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) provides investment manager services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients and many more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th
