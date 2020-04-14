Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Brunswick Corporation (BC - Free Report) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) is an investment manager. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 29.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (ELP - Free Report) is a generator, transmitter and distributor of electricity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) - free report >>

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) - free report >>

Brunswick Corporation (BC) - free report >>

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - free report >>

Published in

finance utilities