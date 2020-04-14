Back to top

Company News for Apr 14, 2020

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) rose 6.2% after the company announced that it will hire 75,000 more people amid a surge in demand for online orders.
  • Shares of Qualstar Corporation plunged 19.1% after the company plans to delist from the NASDAQ and deregister its common stock.
  • Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF - Free Report) dropped 14.9% after the company announced plans to temporarily suspend non-essential operations in some of its manufacturing facilities.
  • Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI - Free Report) slumped 14.2% after the company furloughed 2,300 employees across its plants in U.S. and Europe.

