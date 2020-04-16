Back to top

Company News for Apr 16, 2020

  • Shares of The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) dropped 1.5% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45.
  • Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA - Free Report) rose 3.6% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of 2 cents surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 4 cent.
  • Shares of Wipro Limited (WIT - Free Report) dropped nearly 1% after that company reported first-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents.
  • Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) jumped 24.2% after the company said that it won a $100 million quick service restaurant program.

