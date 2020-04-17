Republic Services (RSG) Unveils "Committed to Serve" Initiative

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) today announced that it has committed $20 million to help its frontline employees and their families, and small-business customers through an initiative named "Committed to Serve".
Over the next two months, the company will provide a weekly meal to all frontline employees, weekly dinner to frontline employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards to all frontline employees (or $400 per employee in total). The company will buy all meals from local, small businesses.
Further, $3 million will be bestowed to Republic Services Charitable Foundation for funding its long-term non-profit partners that serve the local communities and small businesses.
"Republic Services has a stable, predictable and resilient business model, and through prudent planning and hard work we are well-positioned to manage through this crisis, including providing stability to our employees and customers," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer of Republic Services.
Republic Services’ shares have declined 13.7% year to date compared with the 27.4% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 13.6% fall of the S&P 500 Composite index.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Republic Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Parsons Corporation (PSN - Free Report) , CoreLogic (CLGX - Free Report) and GreenSky (GSKY - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Parsons, CoreLogic and GreenSky is 10%, 11% and 13%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
