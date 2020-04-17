Back to top

Company News for Apr 17, 2020

  • Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM - Free Report) rose 5.5% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of 75 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents.
  • Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) rose 4.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.05 that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.
  • Shares of The Lovesac Company (LOVE - Free Report) jumped 27.3% after the company reported fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 of $0.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31.
  • Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA - Free Report) rose 6.9% after the company announced the enrollment of the first patient in the company's ODYSSEY trial.

