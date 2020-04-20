Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 20, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX - Free Report) surged 28.4% after the company’s earnings for fourth-quarter 2019 were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) gained 15.4% after the company signed an agreement for a $483 million funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
  • Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT - Free Report) rose12.9% on expected reopening of gyms in Phase 1 if strict guidelines are met.
  • Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) gained 2.6% after the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.17 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - free report >>

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) - free report >>

Tronox Limited (TROX) - free report >>

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples medical